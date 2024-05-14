Advertisement
AD

    BTC, TON, SHIB Make Dramatic Price U-Turn, What Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin just led marketwide reversal with Toncoin and Shiba Inu in spotlight
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 13:52
    BTC, TON, SHIB Make Dramatic Price U-Turn, What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There was a dramatic resurgence on the market earlier today; however, a bearish twist is engulfing some of the most promising altcoins at the moment. After trading higher and uplifting many traders’ sentiment earlier in the day, Bitcoin's (BTC) price has made a bearish U-Turn and is now trading down 1.56% in 24 hours to $61,760.25.

    Advertisement

    The bearish slump has also engulfed the duo of Toncoin (TON) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Earlier today, TON soared as high as 5%; however, at the time of writing, the coin is down by 6.85% to $6.846. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Surprising Comeback

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) was not spared from the market uncertainty, slipping by 2% to $0.00002362 after jumping as high as 6% earlier in the day. One intriguing similarity between these three assets is their strong community of backers. Though other altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) are on the rampage at the moment, the swift transition underscores how sensitive BTC, TON and SHIB are to trends on the market.

    As Bitcoin is the dominant coin of the three, the growth trends it is likely to exhibit in the short term have what it takes to trigger a corresponding recovery. Amid the sudden price slip, market experts believe conditions are primed for Bitcoin to chart ambitious new uptrends.

    The Bitcoin halving event and the accompanying demand from the spot Bitcoin ETF market serve as a massive catalyst to drive the price of the coin. Over the past few weeks, many bullish revelations have shown that many top financial and investment firms have exposure to spot Bitcoin ETFs. Among the most revered include UBS, BNP Paribas and Susquehanna International Group.

    Related
    Telegram Becoming Crypto-Based Everything App, What Will Happen to TON?

    The important fundamental news in the Shiba Inu and Toncoin ecosystems can also drive sustained sentiment to fuel a comprehensive price recovery.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    2024/05/14 13:54
    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Founder Makes Curious Crypto AI Statement
    2024/05/14 13:54
    Cardano Founder Makes Curious Crypto AI Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Miners to Kill BTC's Momentum?
    2024/05/14 13:54
    Bitcoin Miners to Kill BTC's Momentum?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Comeback Mode?
    BTC, TON, SHIB Make Dramatic Price U-Turn, What Happened?
    Cardano Founder Makes Curious Crypto AI Statement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD