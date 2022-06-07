Original U.Today article

BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for June 7

Price Analysis
Tue, 06/07/2022 - 16:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can rise while the market is in correction mode?
BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for June 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the growth as most of the coins are in the red zone once again. Cardano (ADA) is the only exception, rising by 3% over the last 24 hours.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has come back below the $30,000 mark, losing 4.59% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price has returned to the middle of the wide channel where it has been located since the beginning of May. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy for sharp growth.

Related
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5

In this regard, there is a high chance of seeing sideways trading between $29,000 and $31,000 until mid-June.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,909 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has underperformed Bitcoin (BTC), dropping by 7.62%.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView
SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Solana (SOL) is trading below its crucial level at $40 which means that a further drop is likelier than a comeback. Respectively, if buyers cannot seize the initiative and push the price back above the mentioned mark, there is a possibility of seeing the cryptocurrency testing the $35 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $39.15 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 8.13%.

AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
AVAX/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the drop, AVAX is looking better than Solana (SOL) as the rate is not so close to the support zone. However, the selling volume has risen which means that bears can keep their pressure. If that happens and the daily candle fixes near the $20 mark, one can expect the fall to the $15-$17 zone shortly.

AVAX is trading at $24.24 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction #AVAX price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image 56 Million SHIB Burned Despite Trouble with Robinhood and Coinbase: Details
06/07/2022 - 16:20
56 Million SHIB Burned Despite Trouble with Robinhood and Coinbase: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Circles Launches Polygon USDC
06/07/2022 - 16:20
Circles Launches Polygon USDC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra: South Korean Police Investigate Employee Who Allegedly Stole Bitcoin
06/07/2022 - 16:02
Terra: South Korean Police Investigate Employee Who Allegedly Stole Bitcoin
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide