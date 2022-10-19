BTC Might Lead Next Leg Down, Peter Schiff Says to Bitcoin Hodlers

Wed, 10/19/2022 - 10:11
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Price of Bitcoin faltered as it hovered around $19,000 until Wednesday trading
BTC Might Lead Next Leg Down, Peter Schiff Says to Bitcoin Hodlers
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Peter Schiff, a well-known critic of cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular, thinks there are new indications that Bitcoin might soon experience another sharp decline. 

In a tweet addressing Bitcoin hodlers, Schiff claims that Bitcoin has not taken part in the recent market rally and is only slightly above $19K. He contends that if Bitcoin cannot rise alongside other risk assets, it may be hit hardest when risk assets begin to fall again. He goes on to predict that Bitcoin might lead the next leg down.

Related
Bitcoin May Test Support Below $10,000 Due to This Pattern Forming: Peter Schiff

For the second day in a row, equity markets rose, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq, S&P 500 and major stock indices all posting significant gains. Cryptocurrency prices, however, countered equity market moves.

The price of Bitcoin faltered as it hovered around $19,000 until Wednesday's trading session. The price of the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which had fallen 1.72% the previous day, was currently a little over $19,200.

Bitcoin's price is still primarily determined by macro-trigger factors, even though its correlation with stocks has decreased since reaching an all-time high last month.

Exchange outflows a positive sign

Bitcoin's consolidation around the $19K mark is seen as over 1.3 million addresses bought over 680,000 BTC, making it the most significant support for the lead cryptocurrency. Another key level is held at $19,200, where over 2.5 million addresses bought nearly 1.5 million BTC, according to IntoTheBlock data.

Related
Bitcoin Just Saw Rare Occurrence on Its Blockchain, Here It Is

According to data provider CryptoQuant, approximately 48,000 Bitcoins left CoinbasePro on Tuesday. The outflow was the second largest in history and the greatest among cryptocurrency exchanges after a major meltdown in June of this year. Exchange outflows indicate that investors are removing their cryptocurrency from exchanges and thus shifting from selling to accumulation.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ripple to Get Support from Major New Market Players in SEC Case
10/19/2022 - 09:44
Ripple to Get Support from Major New Market Players in SEC Case
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Sensational Aptos Dumped in Seconds After Team Makes Catastrophic Mistake
10/19/2022 - 08:28
Sensational Aptos Dumped in Seconds After Team Makes Catastrophic Mistake
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple v. SEC: Defendants File Memorandum of Law in Response to Plaintiff's Motion for Summary Judgment
10/19/2022 - 08:14
Ripple v. SEC: Defendants File Memorandum of Law in Response to Plaintiff's Motion for Summary Judgment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya