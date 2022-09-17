Original U.Today article

BTC, LINK and ETC Price Analysis for September 17

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can today's rise transfer to midterm growth?
Bulls are trying to return to the game as the rates of almost all coins are rising.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is rising today, going up by 0.65%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is below $20,415, the price has made a false breakout of the support level at $19,500. At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation as more time is needed for them to accumulate power for a sharp move.

Thus, the CME gap was closed at the $19,575 mark, which can be an obstacle for a rise.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,882 at press time.

LINK/USD

Chainlink (LINK) has gained the most value today, rising by 3.26% over the past 24 hours.

LINK/USD chart by TradingView

After the false breakout of the $8.173 level, the price is returning to it, which shows buyers' power. The closer the candle is to the resistance, the more chances Chainlink (LINK) has for sharp growth. If closure above the aforementioned mark happens, one can expect a further upward move to the $9 zone.

Chainlink is trading at $7.896 at press time.

ETC/USD

Meanwhile, the rate of Ethereum Classic (ETC) has almost not changed since yesterday.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum Classic (ETC) remains under bearish pressure as the price is slowly approaching the $30.52 level. If the drop continues to the $32 zone, traders can expect a test of support by the end of the upcoming week.

Ethereum Classic is trading at $33.78 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

