Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25

Thu, 05/25/2023 - 16:06
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is correction of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.34% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has set the local support at $25,878. At the moment, the rate is trading near the resistance at $26,471. If the closure happens near it, the rise may continue to the $26,600-$26,800 zone.

On the bigger chart, the rate of BTC has almost tested the support level at $25,800. At the moment, one should pay attention to the important mark of $26,000.

If sellers keep their pressure on, the energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $25,000 area.

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has once again failed to fix above the $27,000 zone. If the bar closure occurs below the $26,374 mark, the fall may continue to the $24,000-$25,000 area soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,378 at press time.

About the author
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

