Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.34% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has set the local support at $25,878. At the moment, the rate is trading near the resistance at $26,471. If the closure happens near it, the rise may continue to the $26,600-$26,800 zone.
Image by TradingView
On the bigger chart, the rate of BTC has almost tested the support level at $25,800. At the moment, one should pay attention to the important mark of $26,000.
If sellers keep their pressure on, the energy might be enough for a sharp drop to the $25,000 area.
Image by TradingView
From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has once again failed to fix above the $27,000 zone. If the bar closure occurs below the $26,374 mark, the fall may continue to the $24,000-$25,000 area soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $26,378 at press time.