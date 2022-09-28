BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 28

Original U.Today article

Bulls could not keep coins in the bullish zone for long as all of the top cryptocurrencies are red again.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least from the list today, going down by 5% since yesterday.

Despite today's fall, Bitcoin (BTC) has not even touched the support level at $18,271, which means that bulls are not ready to give up. If the bounceback continues to the middle of the channel at $19,500, there are chances to see the test of the upper level at $20,415 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,112 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), losing 5.49% of its price share.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price keeps trading in the middle of a wide range. If buyers want to return to the game, they need to restore the price to the $1,400 zone.

Only in that case can one expect a further midterm bull run.

Ethereum is trading at $1,305 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main loser today, going down by almost 10% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, XRP has entered the bearish zone as the price has broken the support level at $0.44. Until the rate is below it, bears are more powerful than bulls. If nothing happens by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the test of the $0.40 area soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4282 at press time.