BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 28

Wed, 09/28/2022 - 14:41
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has bearish market started?
Bulls could not keep coins in the bullish zone for long as all of the top cryptocurrencies are red again.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least from the list today, going down by 5% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's fall, Bitcoin (BTC) has not even touched the support level at $18,271, which means that bulls are not ready to give up. If the bounceback continues to the middle of the channel at $19,500, there are chances to see the test of the upper level at $20,415 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,112 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), losing 5.49% of its price share.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price keeps trading in the middle of a wide range. If buyers want to return to the game, they need to restore the price to the $1,400 zone.

Only in that case can one expect a further midterm bull run.

Ethereum is trading at $1,305 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the main loser today, going down by almost 10% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, XRP has entered the bearish zone as the price has broken the support level at $0.44. Until the rate is below it, bears are more powerful than bulls. If nothing happens by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the test of the $0.40 area soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4282 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

