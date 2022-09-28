BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 28

Bulls could not keep coins in the bullish zone for long as all of the top cryptocurrencies are red again.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least from the list today, going down by 5% since yesterday.
Despite today's fall, Bitcoin (BTC) has not even touched the support level at $18,271, which means that bulls are not ready to give up. If the bounceback continues to the middle of the channel at $19,500, there are chances to see the test of the upper level at $20,415 soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,112 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), losing 5.49% of its price share.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price keeps trading in the middle of a wide range. If buyers want to return to the game, they need to restore the price to the $1,400 zone.
Only in that case can one expect a further midterm bull run.
Ethereum is trading at $1,305 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the main loser today, going down by almost 10% since yesterday.
On the daily chart, XRP has entered the bearish zone as the price has broken the support level at $0.44. Until the rate is below it, bears are more powerful than bulls. If nothing happens by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the test of the $0.40 area soon.
XRP is trading at $0.4282 at press time.