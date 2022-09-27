ETC, SOL and BNB Price Analysis for September 27

Original U.Today article

Which altcoins have come back to rise in midterm?

Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are trading in the green zone.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3%.

Despite today's rise, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in the middle of a wide channel. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the interim level at $285. If the daily candle closes near it, there are good reasons to expect a further rise to the resistance zone at $300. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-October.

BNB is trading at $283 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by almost 5%.

Solana (SOL) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $34 mark. If buyers can hold the rate above that point, the growth may continue as the altcoin has accumulated enough power for a midterm rise. Likewise, one can expect an upward move to the $37 zone.

SOL is trading at $35.02 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 4.17%.

Despite the rise, the current rate is far away from the vital levels as ETC has not reached $30. If buyers want to seize the initiative, one should wait until the price fixes above the $30 area.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $29.43 at press time.