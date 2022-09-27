ETC, SOL and BNB Price Analysis for September 27

Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are trading in the green zone.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3%.
Despite today's rise, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in the middle of a wide channel. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the interim level at $285. If the daily candle closes near it, there are good reasons to expect a further rise to the resistance zone at $300. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-October.
BNB is trading at $283 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by almost 5%.
Solana (SOL) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $34 mark. If buyers can hold the rate above that point, the growth may continue as the altcoin has accumulated enough power for a midterm rise. Likewise, one can expect an upward move to the $37 zone.
SOL is trading at $35.02 at press time.
ETC/USD
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 4.17%.
Despite the rise, the current rate is far away from the vital levels as ETC has not reached $30. If buyers want to seize the initiative, one should wait until the price fixes above the $30 area.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $29.43 at press time.