Original U.Today article

ETC, SOL and BNB Price Analysis for September 27

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 15:33
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins have come back to rise in midterm?
ETC, SOL and BNB Price Analysis for September 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in the middle of a wide channel. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the interim level at $285. If the daily candle closes near it, there are good reasons to expect a further rise to the resistance zone at $300. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-October.

BNB is trading at $283 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by almost 5%.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Solana (SOL) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $34 mark. If buyers can hold the rate above that point, the growth may continue as the altcoin has accumulated enough power for a midterm rise. Likewise, one can expect an upward move to the $37 zone.

SOL is trading at $35.02 at press time.

ETC/USD

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 4.17%.

ETC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, the current rate is far away from the vital levels as ETC has not reached $30. If buyers want to seize the initiative, one should wait until the price fixes above the $30 area.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $29.43 at press time.

#Ethereum Classic Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why
09/27/2022 - 17:11
Bitcoin Suddenly Plunges 5% in Minutes. Here's Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image LUNC Surges 25%, Shiba Eternity’s High Rating Raises Questions, Terra’s Do Kwon Reacts to Interpol’s Red Notice: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/27/2022 - 16:03
LUNC Surges 25%, Shiba Eternity’s High Rating Raises Questions, Terra’s Do Kwon Reacts to Interpol’s Red Notice: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 477 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales, Here’s What’s Behind It
09/27/2022 - 15:48
477 Billion SHIB Acquired by Whales, Here’s What’s Behind It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan