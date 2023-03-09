Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 9

Thu, 03/09/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Cardano (ADA) found its support zone yet?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for March 9
Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is trading near the local resistance at $0.32. If buyers can hold the rate near that mark until the end of the day, the rise may continue to the $0.3220 zone tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.3133. However, a one-day reversal is not enough for midterm growth.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.32-$0.3250 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, traders should focus on the support level at $0.3187. If the candle closes above it, there is a possibility of seeing a bounce off to the zone around $0.33 by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.3199 at press time.

article image
