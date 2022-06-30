Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 30

Can bulls seize the initiative on the last day of June?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 30
The fall has continued on the cryptocurrency market as none of the top 10 coins are rising.

BTC/USD

Despite the drop, Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list today, going down by 4.59%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local support level at $19,616 against a high selling volume. It means that the fall may continue if bulls cannot return the rate above the vital $20,000 mark. If nothing changes until the end of the day, there are chances to see a further decrease below $18,000 in the first days of July.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,133 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser, falling by 7.67% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) is looking a bit better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate remains above the $1,000 mark. Thus, the price is far from the support level at $890, which means that bulls are not going to give up so easy. If they can hold $1,000, the leading altcoin can rise to the $1,100 mark within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,035 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of other coins, losing 4.31% of its price share over the last 24 hours.

XRP is about to test the support level at $0.2933 against the increased selling volume. At the moment, bears are trying to seize the initiative; however, the price remains above $0.30. If bulls fail to hold this mark, one can expect a sharp drop soon.

XRP is trading at $0.3136 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

