BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 30

The fall has continued on the cryptocurrency market as none of the top 10 coins are rising.
BTC/USD
Despite the drop, Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list today, going down by 4.59%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local support level at $19,616 against a high selling volume. It means that the fall may continue if bulls cannot return the rate above the vital $20,000 mark. If nothing changes until the end of the day, there are chances to see a further decrease below $18,000 in the first days of July.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,133 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest loser, falling by 7.67% since yesterday.
Ethereum (ETH) is looking a bit better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate remains above the $1,000 mark. Thus, the price is far from the support level at $890, which means that bulls are not going to give up so easy. If they can hold $1,000, the leading altcoin can rise to the $1,100 mark within the next few days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,035 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has followed the drop of other coins, losing 4.31% of its price share over the last 24 hours.
XRP is about to test the support level at $0.2933 against the increased selling volume. At the moment, bears are trying to seize the initiative; however, the price remains above $0.30. If bulls fail to hold this mark, one can expect a sharp drop soon.
XRP is trading at $0.3136 at press time.