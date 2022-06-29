Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 29

Denys Serhiichuk
Has the growth of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 29
Bitcoin has continued its fall, going down by 4% over the last day.

BTC/USD

Bears have locally seized the intiative as bulls could not return the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) to the $21,000 mark.

On the hourly time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in a narrow range between the support at $19,883 and the resistance at $20,210. At the moment, the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

However, if buyers can hold the rate above $20,000, short-term growth may happen.

On the longer-term chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the $19,869 level. The selling volume has risen, confirming sellers' power. However, if bulls can keep the rate above the mentioned mark, one can expect a bounceback soon.

From the mid-term point of view, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in a narrow range that neither bulls nor bears are signaling. However, if the candle fixes below the $20,000 mark, the fall may continue to the next support level at $17,592.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,098 at press time.

