BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 30

Can bulls return to game by end of day?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears remain more powerful than bulls as most of the coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 2% over the last day.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep yesterday's rise. Currently, one should pay close attention to the $19,500 mark.

If the candle closes near it, there are chances to see a sharp decline to $19,000 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $19,774 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.53%.

Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the recently created mirror level at $1,511. Until the price is above it, buyers have chances for local growth. However, if sellers' pressure continues, the fall may lead to the test of the $1,400 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,517 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 1.16%.

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate is approaching the recently tested support level at $0.32136. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, a decrease may continue to the $0.31 mark until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.3233 at press time.