Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 30

Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:47
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bulls return to game by end of day?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears remain more powerful than bulls as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 2% over the last day.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep yesterday's rise. Currently, one should pay close attention to the $19,500 mark.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 29

If the candle closes near it, there are chances to see a sharp decline to $19,000 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $19,774 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.53%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has bounced off the recently created mirror level at $1,511. Until the price is above it, buyers have chances for local growth. However, if sellers' pressure continues, the fall may lead to the test of the $1,400 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,517 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 1.16%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate is approaching the recently tested support level at $0.32136. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, a decrease may continue to the $0.31 mark until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.3233 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/30/2022 - 16:20
SHIB to Get Greater Use in UAE, Ancient BTC Whales Are Awakening, Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crash He Foretold in 2013 Is Here: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
08/30/2022 - 16:07
Here's Cardano's Anticipated Vasil Upgrade Effects on DeFi TVL-Community
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
08/30/2022 - 15:57
Bitcoin Flops Terribly in August, Becoming Worst-Performing Asset
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya