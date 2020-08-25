BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 25

U.Today Original Article

Can Ethereum (ETH) or XRP return to a bull run faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The bullish mood has not lasted for long as almost all of the Top 10 coins have returned to red. The only exception to the rule is Polkadot (DOT), which has recently joined the list of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

The relevant Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP data today:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $212,820,224,757 $11,522.17 $22,486,996,980 -2.71% Ethereum ETH $43,816,375,551 $390.08 $10,218,513,466 -4.42% XRP XRP $12,711,900,963 $0.282848 $1,172,442,243 -2.61%

BTC/USD

Yesterday morning, buyers were able to overcome the resistance of the two-hour EMA55, and in the afternoon, the Bitcoin (BTC) price tried to gain a foothold above the POC line ($11,740).

However, the rally was not supported by large volumes and the pair is back below the average price this morning. If the trend with upward lows continues, then the recovery will continue above the psychological mark of $12,000.

If the onslaught of bears increases from the moving average EMA55, the price will retrace to 50% Fibo ($11,394).

Bitcoin is trading at $11,508 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday, the Ethereum (ETH) price was able to overcome the two-hour EMA55 and consolidate above the psychological level of $400. A small spike in volume led to a daily high of around $410.

However, this morning the pair returned to the average price level. If during the day the price holds above the POC line ($395), then the recovery will continue to the area of the new weekly high of $420. If sellers push the point of control line ($395), then the pullback may reach support at $360.

Ethereum is trading at $390.71 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, the XRP price tried to stay above the two-hour EMA55 level. The volume of purchases was not great, so during the day, the pair was unable to test the POC line ($0.294).

If buyers consolidate above the point of control indicator line ($0.294), then the recovery might continue to the resistance of $0.310. Otherwise, sellers will return the price to the support of $0.280.

XRP is trading at $0.2806 at press time.