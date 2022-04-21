Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 21

Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coin can return to bullish mid-term growth faster than others?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 21
Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, some coins have come back to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is going up today, rising by 2.13%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local level at $41,557. If buyers can hold the gained initiative by the end of the day, the rise may continue to the closest resistance at $44,244 soon. In another case, a return below $42,000 might be a prerequisite for a correction to the area of $41,000-$41,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,552 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is not an exception to the rule, going up by 2% over the last day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is about to break the resistance of the wide channel at $3,149. At the moment, there is a high possibility of seeing continued mid-term growth if buyers can hold the gained initiative. If that happens, the rise may lead the rate of ETH to the area of $3,300-$3,400 until mid-May.

Ethereum is trading at $3,152 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least growing coin today, rising by only 0.66%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP has bounced off the support level at $0.7411, which confirms buyers' power. From the technical point of view, the coin may have accumulated enough energy for a mid-term bullish trend. If buyers can get to the $0.77 mark, the next level from which bears may get back in the game is $0.79223.

XRP is trading at $0.76205 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

