BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 21

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, some coins have come back to the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is going up today, rising by 2.13%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local level at $41,557. If buyers can hold the gained initiative by the end of the day, the rise may continue to the closest resistance at $44,244 soon. In another case, a return below $42,000 might be a prerequisite for a correction to the area of $41,000-$41,500.
Bitcoin is trading at $42,552 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is not an exception to the rule, going up by 2% over the last day.
Ethereum (ETH) is about to break the resistance of the wide channel at $3,149. At the moment, there is a high possibility of seeing continued mid-term growth if buyers can hold the gained initiative. If that happens, the rise may lead the rate of ETH to the area of $3,300-$3,400 until mid-May.
Ethereum is trading at $3,152 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the least growing coin today, rising by only 0.66%.
XRP has bounced off the support level at $0.7411, which confirms buyers' power. From the technical point of view, the coin may have accumulated enough energy for a mid-term bullish trend. If buyers can get to the $0.77 mark, the next level from which bears may get back in the game is $0.79223.
XRP is trading at $0.76205 at press time.