BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 21

Which top coin can return to bullish mid-term growth faster than others?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market; however, some coins have come back to the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is going up today, rising by 2.13%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local level at $41,557. If buyers can hold the gained initiative by the end of the day, the rise may continue to the closest resistance at $44,244 soon. In another case, a return below $42,000 might be a prerequisite for a correction to the area of $41,000-$41,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $42,552 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is not an exception to the rule, going up by 2% over the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) is about to break the resistance of the wide channel at $3,149. At the moment, there is a high possibility of seeing continued mid-term growth if buyers can hold the gained initiative. If that happens, the rise may lead the rate of ETH to the area of $3,300-$3,400 until mid-May.

Ethereum is trading at $3,152 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least growing coin today, rising by only 0.66%.

XRP has bounced off the support level at $0.7411, which confirms buyers' power. From the technical point of view, the coin may have accumulated enough energy for a mid-term bullish trend. If buyers can get to the $0.77 mark, the next level from which bears may get back in the game is $0.79223.

XRP is trading at $0.76205 at press time.