BTC, ETH and SOL Price Analysis for April 1

Original U.Today article

Can the cryptocurrency market rise again after today's drop?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sellers are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are under bearish influence.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has started April with a 4% fall over the last 24 hours.

Despite the decline, the price has bounced off the support level at $44,776 and is currently trading above it. Thus, the selling volume is going down, which means that bears are not powerful enough to continue the drop. If buyers can hold the rate above $45,000 until the end of the day, the rise can lead BTC back to $46,000 by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,182 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 3.37% since yesterday.

Ethereum (ETH) is looking worse than Bitcoin (BTC), as the rate of the main altcoin could not come back to the bullish zone so far. However, if the daily candle fixes above $3,300, the rise may continue to the area of $3,500 until mid-April.

Ethereum is trading at $3,286 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has lost the least from the list with a decline of 1.95%.

Solana (SOL) is closely approaching the resistance at $130 against increased high buying trading volume. If they can break this level and fix above it, it may be a prerequisite for sharp growth to the next important level at $140 within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $124.3 at press time.