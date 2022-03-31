BTC, XRP and SUSHI Price Analysis for March 31

Bulls remain more powerful than bears; however, some coins have already faced a correction phase.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.43% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) remains bullish until it trades above $46,000. Thus, the selling volume is low, which means that bears are not ready for a sharp drop from the current levels. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in a narrow range between $46,000 and $47,000. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $46,498 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser from the list today as the rate has gone down by 4.65%.
XRP also remains bullish despite the drop, as the price has bounced off $0.80. In this case, trading in a narrow range may happen soon so that bulls can accumulate more energy for a further upward move.
All in all, one can expect slow growth to the blue resistance line at $0.91 soon.
XRP is trading at $0.8278 at press time.
SUSHI/USD
SUSHI is the only coin from the list located in the green zone. Moreover, the rise has accounted for 9.15% over the past 24 hours.
SUSHI might face a correction as the price made a false breakout of the vital $5 mark. If buyers cannot come back to this mark by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a decline to the nearest support level at $4.266 shortly.
SUSHI is trading at $4.614 at press time.