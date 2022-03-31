Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and SUSHI Price Analysis for March 31

Which altcoin can keep rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
Bulls remain more powerful than bears; however, some coins have already faced a correction phase.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.43% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the fall, Bitcoin (BTC) remains bullish until it trades above $46,000. Thus, the selling volume is low, which means that bears are not ready for a sharp drop from the current levels. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in a narrow range between $46,000 and $47,000. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $46,498 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today as the rate has gone down by 4.65%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP also remains bullish despite the drop, as the price has bounced off $0.80. In this case, trading in a narrow range may happen soon so that bulls can accumulate more energy for a further upward move.

All in all, one can expect slow growth to the blue resistance line at $0.91 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.8278 at press time.

SUSHI/USD

SUSHI is the only coin from the list located in the green zone. Moreover, the rise has accounted for 9.15% over the past 24 hours.

SUSHI/USD chart by Trading View
SUSHI might face a correction as the price made a false breakout of the vital $5 mark. If buyers cannot come back to this mark by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a decline to the nearest support level at $4.266 shortly.

SUSHI is trading at $4.614 at press time.

