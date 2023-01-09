Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 9

Mon, 01/09/2023 - 15:47
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins are likely to show biggest growth?
The new week has begun with the sharp rise of the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is rising slower than most altcoins, going up by 1.70% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above the vital $17,000 zone. Until the rate is above the support level at $17,046, buyers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, the growth is possible to the next resistance zone around $17,600-$17,800. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-January.

Bitcoin is trading at $17,245 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by 4.54%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to the resistance at $1,352. At the moment, one should pay attention to when the altcoin approaches the level. If it reaches that on the small bars and the candle closes with no wicks, there are high chances for a breakout, followed by a rise to the $1,400 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,326 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

