DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 8

The last day of the week is more bullish than bearish for most of the coins.
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not follow the rise of other altcoins, falling by 0.46%.
Despite the fall, DOGE is trading sideways in the wide range between the support at $0.06581 and the resistance at $0.08. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the local level at $0.07.
If buyers lose it, there is a high chance to see a further drop to the $0.068 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.07157 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 0.38% since over the last 24 hours.
Despite the fall, the rate of SHIB is in the bullish area. While the price is above the support at $0.00000830, buyers are dominating the market. In this case, growth may continue to the resistance at the $0.00000875 mark.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000841 at press time.