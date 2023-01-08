DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 8

Original U.Today article

The last day of the week is more bullish than bearish for most of the coins.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the rise of other altcoins, falling by 0.46%.

Despite the fall, DOGE is trading sideways in the wide range between the support at $0.06581 and the resistance at $0.08. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the local level at $0.07.

If buyers lose it, there is a high chance to see a further drop to the $0.068 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07157 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 0.38% since over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, the rate of SHIB is in the bullish area. While the price is above the support at $0.00000830, buyers are dominating the market. In this case, growth may continue to the resistance at the $0.00000875 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000841 at press time.