BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The growth has not lasted for long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.29% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has again bounced back to the $29,000 mark, which confirms the bulls' power. If the short-term growth continues and the candle closes near $30,000, the rise may lead to the test of the $31,000-$32,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,368 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 4.63%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the $300 mark against the increased trading volume. If bears cannot hold the initiative, one can expect the further growth to the $320 mark soon.

BNB is trading at $313.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 4.12%.

Unlike BNB, Cardano (ADA) remains bearish as the price could not come back above the important $0.50 mark. However, if the bounce-off continues, there are chances to see the test of the $0.55 area next week.

ADA is trading at $0.4877 at press time.