DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 25

Can one expect the rise of meme coins soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After sharp moves, the market is trading sideways today.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined over the last day, falling by 0.53%.

From the technology point of view, DOGE remains trading in the middle of the wide range between the support at $0.0711 and the resistance at $0.10.

As the volume remains low, the price is likely to keep trading in the range of $0.08 and $0.09 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.0832 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 0.47%.

SHIB is more bearish than DOGE as the rate is located close to the support at $0.000011. If the decline continues, there are chances to see a drop to the vital level at $0.000010 next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001163 at press time.