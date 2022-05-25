DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 25

After sharp moves, the market is trading sideways today.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has declined over the last day, falling by 0.53%.
From the technology point of view, DOGE remains trading in the middle of the wide range between the support at $0.0711 and the resistance at $0.10.
As the volume remains low, the price is likely to keep trading in the range of $0.08 and $0.09 within the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.0832 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 0.47%.
SHIB is more bearish than DOGE as the rate is located close to the support at $0.000011. If the decline continues, there are chances to see a drop to the vital level at $0.000010 next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001163 at press time.