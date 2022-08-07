BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 7

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the last day of the week, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 3% over the last 7 days.

On the weekly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the mirror level at $22,400, confirming buyers' power. If the candle fixes above the $23,000 mark, there is a high chance to see a further rise to the nearest resistance level at $24,280 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,090 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained the most value on the list today, rocketing by 8.39%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has continued the rise after the breakout of the vital $300 mark. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $336 level. If bulls can fix the price above that point, there is a high possibility of a further rise to the $400 zone.

BNB is trading at $316.8 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not show the same performance as BNB, falling by 2% over the last week.

Despite the rise, Cardano (ADA) might need more time to get energy for a continued rise. if buyers can hold the rate above the $0.50 mark and the volume rises, one can expect a test of the resistance level at $0.5472 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.5167 at press time.