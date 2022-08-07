Original U.Today article

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 7

Sun, 08/07/2022 - 13:25
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can popular altcoins keep rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for August 7
On the last day of the week, bulls keep controlling the situation on the market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 3% over the last 7 days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the mirror level at $22,400, confirming buyers' power. If the candle fixes above the $23,000 mark, there is a high chance to see a further rise to the nearest resistance level at $24,280 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $23,090 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained the most value on the list today, rocketing by 8.39%.

​BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has continued the rise after the breakout of the vital $300 mark. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the $336 level. If bulls can fix the price above that point, there is a high possibility of a further rise to the $400 zone.

BNB is trading at $316.8 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) could not show the same performance as BNB, falling by 2% over the last week.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the rise, Cardano (ADA) might need more time to get energy for a continued rise. if buyers can hold the rate above the $0.50 mark and the volume rises, one can expect a test of the resistance level at $0.5472 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.5167 at press time.

