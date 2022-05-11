BREAKING: Terra’s LUNA Tumbles Below $10 Amid Catastrophic Sell-Off

News
Wed, 05/11/2022 - 05:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Terra's LUNA has slumped into single-digit territory after a massive sell-off
BREAKING: Terra’s LUNA Tumbles Below $10 Amid Catastrophic Sell-Off
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Terra's LUNA plunged below the $10 mark at 5:06 a.m. UTC on the Binance exchange, hitting an intraday low of $9.61. 

LUNA
Image by tradingview.com

The embattled cryptocurrency is now down a staggering 87% within a week. It is now sitting below Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash on CoinMarketCap after the stunning collapse.  

Terra's UST is trading at $0.78, failing to restore its peg despite the Luna Foundation Guard deploying all of its Bitcoin reserves to bolster the algorithmic stablecoin.

Do Kwon, the project's controversial founder, tweeted that he was close to announcing a recovery plan for UST, but the price action shows that investors no longer have faith in Terra.        
 
As reported by U.Today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently cited the implosion of Terra to make a case for stablecoin regulations during a recent congressional hearing.            

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu About to Surpass Terra's LUNA After Double-Digit Price Spike
05/10/2022 - 20:16
Shiba Inu About to Surpass Terra's LUNA After Double-Digit Price Spike
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Foundation Hiring Web Developer
05/10/2022 - 18:57
Dogecoin Foundation Hiring Web Developer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC Drops to $30,000, SHIB Gains 7,000 More Holders, New Updates on XRP Case Shared by James K. Filan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/10/2022 - 16:14
BTC Drops to $30,000, SHIB Gains 7,000 More Holders, New Updates on XRP Case Shared by James K. Filan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina