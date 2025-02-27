Advertisement
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 17:08
    The SEC keeps withdrawing cryptocurrency lawsuits at a rapid pace
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has agreed in principle to drop the lawsuit against software developer Consensys. 

    The agency originally claimed that the Ethereum developer violated securities laws with the Metamask wallet, which was allegedly functioning as an unregistered broker.

    The SEC is set to file a stipulation with the court that will effectively close the case, according to Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin.

    "We appreciate the SEC’s new leadership and the pro-innovation, pro-investor path they are taking," Lubin said.

    Lubin has predicted that 2025 will be "the best year" for Ethereum and Consensys. "The paradigm shift to a much more decentralized world is accelerating," he added. 

      

    #Ethereum

