BREAKING: Co-CEO of Alameda Calls It Quits

Sam Trabucco, co-chief executive officer at Alameda Research, has taken to Twitter to announce that he's stepping down from his role.



Trabucco says that he will remain in a non-executive advisory role.



Caroline Ellison has been earmarked to become the trading firm's next sole CEO. She was appointed as the crypto firm's co-CEO back in October. Ellison joined the firm back in early 2018 as a trader.



Trabucco claims that he has "gradually" reduced his role at Alameda since he cannot devote enough time to work at the moment. He adds that he has reached a point in his life where he now wants to prioritize "other things."

Stepping away from work, Trabucco is not focused on traveling, visiting friends, and relaxing.

The prominent quant trader has stressed that he will not fully remove himself from crypto. "I'll probably still be around here to some extent," he said.

While Trabucco claims that he doesn't have any new cryptocurrency projects lined up, Trabucco also says that he wouldn't rule anything out.

Alameda, which trades billions of dollars worth of crypto on a daily basis, was founded by cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried back in November 2017. Last October, he handed control of the prominent crypto trading firm to Trabucco and Ellison to focus on the FTX exchange.

Trabucco claims that his time at Alameda has been "the most formative" of his entire life. Prior to joining the firm, the MIT graduate had worked as a trader at Susquehanna International Group.