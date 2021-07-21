BNY Mellon Joins World's Largest Custody Banks in Cryptocurrency Trading Support

Two of the world's largest custody banks are joining four other banks to back up digital assets trading.

Bank of New York Mellon has joined six other banks behind the launch of the Pure Digital trading platform.

"We have spoken to all the top-tier banks but we think custody banks were some of the first to see demand, so they are now more advanced," stated Lauren Kiley, CEO of Pure Digital.

BNY Mellon announced that it would explore new servicing solutions of cryptocurrency assets for its clients.

Jason Vitale, global head of foreign exchange at the U.S. dealer, stated that the bank is looking for collaboration in the context of the bank's strategy to create digital assets capability for its clients.