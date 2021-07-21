BNY Mellon Joins World's Largest Custody Banks in Cryptocurrency Trading Support

News
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency trading platform receives backing by world's largest custody banks
BNY Mellon Joins World's Largest Custody Banks in Cryptocurrency Trading Support
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Two of the world's largest custody banks are joining four other banks to back up digital assets trading.

Bank of New York Mellon has joined six other banks behind the launch of the Pure Digital trading platform.

"We have spoken to all the top-tier banks but we think custody banks were some of the first to see demand, so they are now more advanced," stated Lauren Kiley, CEO of Pure Digital.

BNY Mellon announced that it would explore new servicing solutions of cryptocurrency assets for its clients.

Jason Vitale, global head of foreign exchange at the U.S. dealer, stated that the bank is looking for collaboration in the context of the bank's strategy to create digital assets capability for its clients.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Steve Hanke: BTC is Just Highly Speculative Asset
07/21/2021 - 14:19
Steve Hanke: BTC is Just Highly Speculative Asset
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image 26-Year-Old Bitcoin Miner Electrocuted to Death by His Mining Rig
07/21/2021 - 14:07
26-Year-Old Bitcoin Miner Electrocuted to Death by His Mining Rig
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Dogecoin Up 18%, Bitcoin Rising As Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Prepare For BTC Talk
07/21/2021 - 13:52
Dogecoin Up 18%, Bitcoin Rising As Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Prepare For BTC Talk
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan