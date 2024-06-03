BlockDAG's New Keynote Ignites Interest, ICP Sets High Goals, Theta Network Shows Promising Metrics

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

As ICP unveils its new roadmap and Theta Network eyes bullish price predictions, BlockDAG (BDAG) launches a second keynote video ‘streamed from the moon’. The keynote, which detailed major updates and the release of the Beta version of the X1 Miner app, has positioned BlockDAG as a quickly emerging project in the industry.

Charting the course: ICP's ambitious roadmap

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) has unveiled its "Year 4 Internet Computer Roadmap," aiming to lead in Decentralized AI (DeAI) and blockchain interoperability. Building on its zero downtime record, processing over 3 billion blocks, and securing billions in its DAO, ICP positions itself as a pivotal Web3 ecosystem. The roadmap highlights ICP's goal to integrate AI and blockchain, envisioning a future where smart contracts are as powerful as regular software, promoting speed, affordability, and ease of use.

A core focus of ICP's roadmap is Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (DeAI), ensuring transparency and efficiency in on-chain AI tasks. Another key area is Chain Fusion, which aims to integrate ICP with other blockchains, enhancing its versatility and attracting developers.

Theta Network's breakout potential

Theta Network has caught the attention of crypto analysts, who predict a significant breakout. Despite a volatile year, Theta has shown resilience, with its native token, THETA, recovering from substantial drops.

The network's strong daily trading volume and market cap growth indicate rising interest. Although Theta has faced challenges, its potential for a breakout amidst broader market uncertainty makes it a noteworthy contender among top crypto projects.

BlockDAG's Keynote 2 release

BlockDAG's second keynote video ‘streamed from the moon’, addressed several key updates, including the release of the X1 Miner app, blockchain updates, and the unveiling of its all-human team. The keynote emphasized the efficiency of BlockDAG's Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) implementation, which enhances scalability and transaction speed, setting it apart from traditional blockchains.

The keynote also introduced the beta version of the X1 Miner app, now available on both Android and Apple platforms. This app allows users to mine BDAG coins, boosting earnings ahead of the mainnet launch. The presale has been progressing rapidly.

The Keynote 2 has added further hype to the already active presale, as it progressed to Batch 16.

Join BlockDAG Now!

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial