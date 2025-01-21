Advertisement
    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) Pre-Sale 2025 Phase Makes Traction Amid Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX) Communities

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale round welcomes new enthusiasts
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 17:35
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Tron blockchain has grabbed the spotlight with an astonishing 253% surge in whale activity, recording $382.31 million in transactions within 24 hours. This momentum, paired with a 119% rise in on-chain revenue since early 2024, positions Tron as a key player in DeFi and smart contracts, underscoring its growing dominance in the market.

    In parallel, Dogecoin is steadily gaining traction, nearing a breakout level of $0.40. With $570 million in open interest and consistent capital inflows, Dogecoin showcases resilience and the potential for explosive growth, maintaining its spot as a fan favorite.

    New cryptocurrency BlockDAG stands out with its anticipated mainnet launch and exchange listings. Currently priced at $0.0248 during its presale, BDAG sets ambitious roadmap targets.

    Tron (TRX) witnesses 253% spike in whale activity 

    Tron (TRX), the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is drawing attention with a remarkable 253% surge in whale activity over the past 24 hours. Large transactions totaled $382.31 million, equating to 1.67 billion TRX, highlighting significant market movements by major holders.

    This surge in activity comes amid a broader market shake-up, where $359 million in crypto positions were liquidated. Despite the turbulence, Tron displayed resilience, climbing 5.74% to $0.235. 

    Additionally, Tron blockchain continues to thrive, with on-chain revenue skyrocketing by 119% since early 2024. Increased gas usage and transaction volumes reflect growing adoption of Tron's DeFi platforms and smart contracts, making it a strong contender in the crypto market.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price eyes $0.40 

    Recently, Dogecoin has displayed significant bullish momentum, with its price climbing to $0.3568 and surpassing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of $0.3516. This upward movement reflects growing confidence in the market, supported by a $570 million surge in open interest.

    Furthermore, the next key resistance lies at the Keltner Channel's upper band at $0.4007. A successful breakout here could push Dogecoin toward $0.45, with leveraged long positions adding more upward pressure.

    Additionally, technical indicators like the Accumulation/Distribution Line (ADL) at 1,573 highlight steady capital inflows, suggesting strong market demand for Dogecoin. However, failure to hold above $0.35 could result in a pullback toward $0.3469, signaling potential consolidation.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) unveils listing ambitions

    This year, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining attention with its ambitious plans and strategic milestones. The much-anticipated mainnet launch in 2025 promises to deliver faster transactions, enhanced decentralization, and versatile blockchain use cases, setting the stage for its future growth and adoption.

    In addition, BlockDAG is gearing up for listings on CEXes. This well-planned strategy aims to improve accessibility and boost market liquidity, paving the way for wider adoption. Currently priced at just $0.0248 in its 27th presale stage, BDAG has already raised a significant amount of liquidity.

    BlockDAG’s robust roadmap, combined with its limited presale supply, makes it a standout project in the cryptocurrency market. 

    Tron (TRX) 253% spike in large transactions and a 119% rise in on-chain revenue showcase its increasing adoption in DeFi and smart contracts. Meanwhile Dogecoin is also showing promising signs, aiming for a breakout to $0.40.  

    On the other hand, BlockDAG shines with its ambitious plans, including a mainnet launch and upcoming exchange listings. Priced at $0.0248 during its presale, BlockDAG presents an appealing opportunity for early participants.

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

