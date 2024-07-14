Advertisement
    BlockDAG Successful Miners Sale, While LDO and ONDO Secure Strong Outlook

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG offers sustainable mining machines with a high hash rate
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 16:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    BlockDAG has adopted this trend by manufacturing miners that are energy-efficient and easy to operate. A lot of units have been snapped up, according to the project's statement.

    These devices are designed to reduce environmental harm while boosting daily coin inflows. Meanwhile, Lido’s alliances with Mellow Finance and Symbiotic have propelled its value, and optimistic forecasts for ONDO indicate significant promise. 

    Lido: Price Elevations from Key Partnerships  

    Lido has formed strategic partnerships with Mellow Finance and Symbiotic, focusing on enhancing the functionality and liquidity of staked ETH (stETH) through sophisticated DeFi vaults. This collaboration, known as the Lido Alliance, aims to provide stETH owners with enhanced security, increased rewards, and innovative staking options. 

    Lido’s cooperation with Mellow Finance centers on offering advanced DeFi vaults, allowing stETH holders to reinvest their tokens, receive Mellow Vault LRTs, and accrue additional staking rewards based on their Vault’s Curator Strategy.

    Post-announcement, Lido DAO (LDO) experienced a price leap of 11.61% to $2.03, while stETH rose by 4.95% to $3,612.47. These collaborations underscore Lido’s commitment to pioneering the Ethereum restaking arena, offering a user-friendly and secure experience backed by thorough audits and continuous oversight. 

    ONDO: Anticipated Growth Shows Strong Potential  

    Recently, Ondo (ONDO) has demonstrated strong growth, with its price climbing significantly over the last month. Current data places ONDO at $0.93, ranked 73rd in the crypto world. This month’s growth of 11.39% adds to its burgeoning value, indicating ONDO as a robust investment choice.

    BlockDAG’s Sustainable Mining Initiative

    BlockDAG has adopted an innovative stance on cryptocurrency mining by focusing on environmentally conscious methods that minimize ecological impact. In contrast to traditional mining processes that demand substantial resources, BlockDAG uses more energy-efficient techniques, leading to quieter and more sustainable operations. 

    The X30 model, a highlight of BlockDAG’s offerings, achieves a hash rate of 280 GH/s with just 220 watts of power usage. This efficiency ensures robust and sustainable mining operations. 

    Join BlockDAG’s presale:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
