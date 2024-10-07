BlockDAG Secures Important Offering Success. KASPA and Toncoin Forecasts Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Toncoin is currently sitting at $5.24, and analysts are eyeing a potential 30% jump. In contrast, Kaspa has had a bit of a rough patch, but is now aiming for a recovery, with a market cap of $3.7 billion, it’s far from out of the game.

In 72 hours, BlockDAG ’s reported substantial raise, hitting an important target. The current price per coin sits at $0.0206 at the open market.

Toncoin forecast: Will TON reach $6.96 by October?

Toncoin (TON) is currently trading at $5.24, about 24.67% below its predicted price of $6.96 for October 7, 2024. Despite the recent dip, there’s a possibility for a 30% increase in the next five days, according to market analysts.

Key support levels for TON are around $5.17 and $4.95, while resistance may be encountered at $5.73 and $6.06 in the coming days.

KASPA upward momentum presents

Kaspa (KAS) recently hit a peak of $0.18 but has since slightly corrected to around $0.15, experiencing an 8.2% dip over the past week. However, such price corrections quite often lead to recoveries.

The project has a solid market cap of $3.7 billion and daily trading volume of $72 million, which cements KAS in the top of the cryptocurrency market

BlockDAG’s presale

Crypto presales can be the opportunity for investors who are looking for an early exposure to projects.

BlockDAG’s hybrid blockchain and Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) model, a combination that tackles challenges of other cryptocurrencies could raise some demand for the project.

With this powerful new model, the project might have a potential for a mainstream adoption.

However, BlockDAG’s presale batches are selling. 23 out of 45 batches have already sold out, the current batch 24 is still active.

Summary

Toncoin continues to show its strength, Kaspa could be entering a recovery phase at any given moment.

Its rapid fundraising and a presale now over halfway through with 45 batches going in. BlockDAG could very well be a path for those who are looking for projects at their early stages with limited token supply.

