BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Starts Cashback Program, as XRP, Ethereum (ETH) Show Bullish Momentum Signs

With XRP gaining strong bullish momentum, Ethereum’s price action signaling a breakout, and BlockDAG introducing a lucrative USDT cashback offer, the crypto market is brimming with profitable opportunities.

XRP has surged 13% in 24 hours, breaking past $3.13, with analysts watching for more moves. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is attracting major whale accumulation, fueling optimism for a potential surge toward $4,000.

BlockDAG (BDAG) has launched an upgraded Affiliate Program offering 5% USDT cashback to investors and referrers.

XRP bullish momentum builds

XRP has been one of the strongest performers in recent days, rallying to $3.13 after a 13% gain in just 24 hours. This price surge has put traders on high alert, with many expecting a push past $3.40—a critical resistance level that could open the door to $3.80, $4.20, and even $4.50.

At the same time, support levels at $2.68 and $2.53 will play a crucial role in sustaining the bullish momentum. The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is acting as dynamic support, reinforcing XRP’s upward trajectory. Beyond price action, Ripple’s increasing adoption in global payments continues to enhance XRP’s real-world value. With ongoing partnerships in the financial sector, XRP is emerging as a top crypto to watch this altcoin season.

Ethereum (ETH) price action remains strong

Ethereum’s price action is generating strong market interest, as ETH holds steady at $3,194. Analysts have identified a symmetrical triangle pattern on the ETH/USDT chart, which historically signals a high probability of a breakout—potentially driving ETH toward $4,000.

Adding to the bullish sentiment is the recent surge in whale accumulation. Crypto analysts recently revealed that 13 new mega whales—each holding over 10,000 ETH—have entered the market within the last 24 hours. This large-scale buying activity suggests strong institutional confidence in Ethereum’s future growth. For ETH to confirm a breakout, it must clear resistance at $3,380. If it fails, a retest of support at $3,100 is likely. However, given the network’s growing institutional adoption, DeFi expansion, and upcoming scalability upgrades, Ethereum’s long-term potential remains exceptionally strong.

BlockDAG’s 5% cashback affiliate program kicks off

While XRP and ETH dominate market headlines, BlockDAG is quietly reshaping the crypto landscape with a powerful combination of real-world utility, massive presale success, and instant rewards for investors. The latest highlight is BlockDAG’s enhanced Affiliate Program, which offers 5% USDT cashback on all purchases and referrals. This initiative provides traders with an immediate earning opportunity, adding an extra incentive to secure BDAG tokens before prices rise further.

BlockDAG has gained explosive traction, attracting both retail and institutional investors. With its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, BDAG delivers high-speed transactions, low fees, and seamless scalability, making it one of the most advanced blockchain solutions available today. Here are some key reasons as to why BlockDAG is a standout investment:

With a current price of $0.0248, early backers have seen a staggering ROI.

The newly updated Affiliate Program rewards both referrers and buyers with instant 5% USDT cashback, making it one of the most lucrative incentive programs in crypto right now.

BlockDAG’s 2025 roadmap includes an anticipated mainnet launch and 10 upcoming centralized exchange (CEX) listings, ensuring strong liquidity and mainstream adoption.

BlockDAG is fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM), allowing seamless integration with existing blockchain networks, and opening doors for DeFi, NFT, and metaverse applications.

To participate in the BlockDAG Affiliate Program, investors simply need to Purchase BDAG tokens at the current presale price using a referral code (or share one) to earn 5% cashback in USDT instantly.

The crypto market moves fast, and opportunities like BlockDAG’s ongoing cashback don’t last forever.

