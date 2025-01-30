Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Starts Cashback Program, as XRP, Ethereum (ETH) Show Bullish Momentum Signs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale proceeds to cashback stage
    Thu, 30/01/2025 - 17:00
    A
    A
    A
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Starts Cashback Program, as XRP, Ethereum (ETH) Show Bullish Momentum Signs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With XRP gaining strong bullish momentum, Ethereum’s price action signaling a breakout, and BlockDAG introducing a lucrative USDT cashback offer, the crypto market is brimming with profitable opportunities. 

    XRP has surged 13% in 24 hours, breaking past $3.13, with analysts watching for more moves. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is attracting major whale accumulation, fueling optimism for a potential surge toward $4,000. 

    BlockDAG (BDAG) has launched an upgraded Affiliate Program offering 5% USDT cashback to investors and referrers.  

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Be Assessed by Czech Central Bank
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    EU Central Banks Won't Touch Bitcoin, Lagarde Claims
    Tesla's Net Income Boosted by Bitcoin Profits

    XRP bullish momentum builds  

    XRP has been one of the strongest performers in recent days, rallying to $3.13 after a 13% gain in just 24 hours. This price surge has put traders on high alert, with many expecting a push past $3.40—a critical resistance level that could open the door to $3.80, $4.20, and even $4.50.

    Advertisement

    At the same time, support levels at $2.68 and $2.53 will play a crucial role in sustaining the bullish momentum. The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is acting as dynamic support, reinforcing XRP’s upward trajectory. Beyond price action, Ripple’s increasing adoption in global payments continues to enhance XRP’s real-world value. With ongoing partnerships in the financial sector, XRP is emerging as a top crypto to watch this altcoin season.

    Ethereum (ETH) price action remains strong

    Ethereum’s price action is generating strong market interest, as ETH holds steady at $3,194. Analysts have identified a symmetrical triangle pattern on the ETH/USDT chart, which historically signals a high probability of a breakout—potentially driving ETH toward $4,000.

    Adding to the bullish sentiment is the recent surge in whale accumulation. Crypto analysts recently revealed that 13 new mega whales—each holding over 10,000 ETH—have entered the market within the last 24 hours. This large-scale buying activity suggests strong institutional confidence in Ethereum’s future growth. For ETH to confirm a breakout, it must clear resistance at $3,380. If it fails, a retest of support at $3,100 is likely. However, given the network’s growing institutional adoption, DeFi expansion, and upcoming scalability upgrades, Ethereum’s long-term potential remains exceptionally strong.

    BlockDAG’s 5% cashback affiliate program kicks off

    While XRP and ETH dominate market headlines, BlockDAG is quietly reshaping the crypto landscape with a powerful combination of real-world utility, massive presale success, and instant rewards for investors. The latest highlight is BlockDAG’s enhanced Affiliate Program, which offers 5% USDT cashback on all purchases and referrals. This initiative provides traders with an immediate earning opportunity, adding an extra incentive to secure BDAG tokens before prices rise further.

    BlockDAG has gained explosive traction, attracting both retail and institutional investors. With its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, BDAG delivers high-speed transactions, low fees, and seamless scalability, making it one of the most advanced blockchain solutions available today. Here are some key reasons as to why BlockDAG is a standout investment:

    With a current price of $0.0248, early backers have seen a staggering ROI.

    The newly updated Affiliate Program rewards both referrers and buyers with instant 5% USDT cashback, making it one of the most lucrative incentive programs in crypto right now.

    BlockDAG’s 2025 roadmap includes an anticipated mainnet launch and 10 upcoming centralized exchange (CEX) listings, ensuring strong liquidity and mainstream adoption.

    BlockDAG is fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (WASM), allowing seamless integration with existing blockchain networks, and opening doors for DeFi, NFT, and metaverse applications.

    To participate in the BlockDAG Affiliate Program, investors simply need to Purchase BDAG tokens at the current presale price using a referral code (or share one) to earn 5% cashback in USDT instantly.  

    The crypto market moves fast, and opportunities like BlockDAG’s ongoing cashback don’t last forever. 

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 16:31
    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Go Live Today: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 30, 2025 - 16:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Lost in February, Price History Proves
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    AddUp Embraces 1 Million Users Accepting its Innovative Trading App to Learn Crypto Skills and Achieve New Milestones
    Amber Mining Unlocks New Ways of Earning Experience with Bonuses and Referral Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major XRP Ledger Amendment to Go Live Today: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Never Lost in February, Price History Proves
    Crypto Giant Grayscale Launches ETF on Bitcoin Miners
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD