    BlockDAG (BDAG) Launches Referral Initiative with 5% Bonus, Targets Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) Communities

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale enters new phase
    Sat, 1/02/2025 - 17:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Launches Referral Initiative with 5% Bonus, Targets Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) Communities
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Traders are excited about the opportunities in the crypto market right now. The BNB target remains in focus after a strong recovery from $635, with analysts debating whether it can push past $685 toward $700 or even higher. Meanwhile, the Ethereum rally shows signs of strength, with traders watching for a breakout above $3,303 as market conditions remain uncertain.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) has surpassed new milestones, with its Affiliate Program—offering an impressive 5% instant cashback to both referrers and buyers—going viral.  

    Binance Coin (BNB) target sets new milestones

    The Binance Coin (BNB) appears to be recovering from a sharp drop to $635 and is now trading around $678.90, sparking conversations about the next BNB target. Some analysts suggest that a break above $685 could push the BNB target toward $700.

    The token’s rebound is supported by increased stability in the broader market and encouraging indicators such as a MACD in positive territory. BNB’s RSI remains above 50, suggesting room for further gains. Traders are monitoring whether the BNB target can be met in the near term, especially if Binance Coin maintains momentum above its key support levels of around $675 and $668.

    Ethereum (ETH) rally eyes breakout  

    The Ethereum (ETH) rally has kept many traders on edge as ETH consolidates near $3,240. Market observers believe the token could break above $3,303 soon if enough buying pressure materializes. 

    Despite cautious sentiment, the Ethereum rally seems to be holding steady, supported by a falling wedge pattern that could lead to a bullish breakout. Some point to resilient investor demand, given that ETH has not seen a dramatic sell-off. The Ethereum rally could be set for another leg upward if broader macro conditions remain supportive and selling pressure stays limited.

    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) launches affiliate program 

    BlockDAG’s presale continues to draw excitement boosting its accelerated adoption.

    The latest addition to its ecosystem is the updated Affiliate Program, which grants 5% instant USDT cashback to both referrers and purchasers. This limited-time offer creates a straightforward and win-win dynamic for crypto enthusiasts. For instance, if a BlockDAG holder refers a friend who buys $5,000 worth of BDAG, each side instantly receives $250 in USDT directly to their BEP-20 wallets. That being said–it is an uncapped 5%, so no matter the purchase amount both the referrer and referee will receive their 5% cashback! 

    This simple yet powerful incentive system has spurred increased trading activity, encouraging new users to enter the BlockDAG community and rewarding existing supporters for spreading the word.  

    Holders see the current $0.0248 coin price as a solid value, especially in anticipation of BlockDAG’s mainnet launch slated for this year.  

    Traders are closely watching the BNB targets, Ethereum’s rally, and BlockDAG’s presale as each presents a unique affiliate program. Binance Coin is approaching key resistance, with speculation about whether it can break past $685 or stall near its current range. Meanwhile, Ethereum is holding firm as traders anticipate a move beyond $3,303, hoping for a breakout that could shift market sentiment.

    For those searching for the best crypto to buy right now, BlockDAG continues to make a great case for itself, especially with its 5% cashback affiliate program. Presale participants are locking in early rewards while BDAG’s price remains at $0.0248.  

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

