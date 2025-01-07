BlockDAG (BDAG) Launches New Rewards Program, Solana (SOL) Ecosystem Expands, Tron (TRX) Hits $2,12 Bln in Revenue

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Solayer Labs is driving growth within the Solana ecosystem with the launch of its governance token, LAYER, designed to enhance decentralized decision-making and advance the Solana Virtual Machine.

The Tron (TRX) network has also made major moves this week, achieving $2.12 billion in revenue in 2024, showcasing the strength of its ecosystem despite slight price declines.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) continues to capture attention with its unique Refer & Earn system.

BlockDAG proved itself as a can’t-miss opportunity for those seeking long-term value.

Advertisement

Solayer launches LAYER token to boost SOL ecosystem

Solayer Labs is taking significant steps to scale the Solana ecosystem with the introduction of its governance token, LAYER. As part of the newly established Solayer Foundation, the goal is to advance the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and support the growth of distributed systems.

The foundation’s governance will be driven by LAYER token holders, ensuring a decentralized approach to decision-making. LAYER will initially function as a governance tool for the re-staking platform, driving engagement and growth within Solana’s ecosystem. Solayer’s advanced solutions, including the launch of sUSD and a yield-bearing stablecoin, have already made a notable impact, positioning Solayer as a leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem.

Tron’s (TRX) network achieves $2.1 billion revenue

Tron (TRX) network has achieved remarkable success in 2024, earning $2.12 billion in revenue, marking a 115.73% growth from the previous year. Despite this impressive financial achievement, the TRX price has experienced a slight decline of nearly 1% within 24 hours.

The Tron network's continued success can be attributed to its unique ecosystem, high transaction speeds, low fees, and efficient consensus mechanisms, making it an attractive option for decentralized applications (dApps) and developers. While the TRX price faces short-term bearish pressure, with the price currently below key moving averages, the Tron network's long-term growth and expansion into DeFi, gaming, and partnerships suggest potential for future gains in the TRX network.

BlockDAG (BDAG) buyers get cashback with its referral program

BlockDAG’s Refer & Earn system is providing traders with a golden opportunity to maximize USDT rewards.

Initially, referrers receive 6% cashback on the first purchase, 7% on the second, and up to 10% on the fifth purchase and beyond. This tiered cashback structure incentivizes continued engagement and strategic planning for maximum rewards.

Referrers can plan their campaigns by encouraging multiple purchases from their referrals within the same 24-hour cycle, ensuring they reach the highest cashback rate of 10%.

The 24-hour reset mechanism operates based on UTC, meaning all purchases made after the reset start at the initial 6% cashback rate, providing an ongoing opportunity for earning. This makes it essential for users to carefully time their referrals to capitalize on the rising rewards. Purchasers, too, continue to receive 6% cashback on every transaction, further fueling the system’s appeal.

BlockDAG’s presale is priced at $0.0248 in batch 27.

As the next batch approaches, this is a prime opportunity to capitalize on the rewarding system and join BlockDAG’s rapidly expanding ecosystem.

Solayer's LAYER token launch brings advanced governance and utility tools to Solana’s ecosystem, boosting its appeal to developers and investors. Meanwhile, Tron's $2.1 billion revenue milestone highlights the Tron (TRX) network's robust ecosystem, driven by its focus on decentralized applications and efficient transaction mechanisms.

However, BlockDAG’s referral program offers unmatched earning potential, providing up to 10% cashback in USDT, alongside a robust presale performance.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu