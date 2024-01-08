Advertisement
AD

BlackRock vs. ARK Invest: Bitcoin ETF Battle Details Exposed by Top Expert

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
BlackRock's unexpectedly low fee for its Bitcoin ETF is shaking up cryptocurrency market, turning up heat on competitors
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 14:18
BlackRock vs. ARK Invest: Bitcoin ETF Battle Details Exposed by Top Expert
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In recent developments, key financial entities, including Valkyrie, WisdomTree, BlackRock, Invesco and VanEck, have submitted updated filings for a spot Bitcoin ETF. The filings have unveiled previously undisclosed commissions, sparking a competitive atmosphere within the cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sector.

Related
Likely Bitcoin ETF Price Revealed by Tether and VanEck Advisor

Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg Eric Balchunas⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ shared insights into the fee competition, particularly highlighting the ongoing battle between BlackRock and ARK Invest. He expressed surprise at the disclosed fee for BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, stating that it would be 0.30%, as per the recently filed form. 

The expert remarked that the fee was much more economical than his initial prediction, suggesting that the competitive landscape had significantly intensified for other market participants.

In response to BlackRock's announcement, ARK Invest swiftly adjusted their fee to 0.25%, adding to the intensity of the fee competition. VanEck also entered the fray with a competitive 0.25% fee, causing Fidelity's 0.39% to lose its standing as the cheapest in the group.

Does it matter?

Balchunas also touched upon the temporary fee waivers in Bitcoin ETFs, noting that historically, these have not significantly influenced investor decisions. However, he speculated that given the similar nature of these ETFs, fees might become a more critical consideration for investors.

Related
$1 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Transferred From Major Exchange Before Key Bitcoin ETF Ruling

The final documents have been submitted, and now, the SEC will decide on the approval of the forms, with the potential for trading to commence the following day. The industry is eagerly awaiting the SEC's decision, with the deadline set for Wednesday, Jan. 10.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Momentum to Begin at These Crucial Levels, Says Top Analyst
2024/01/08 14:16
Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Momentum to Begin at These Crucial Levels, Says Top Analyst
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Solana (SOL) Stakers to Get Exciting Rewards From Major Crypto Exchange
2024/01/08 14:16
Solana (SOL) Stakers to Get Exciting Rewards From Major Crypto Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
2024/01/08 14:16
Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

COCA and Wirex Unveil World's First MPC Wallet with Non-Custodial Debit Card
Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BlackRock vs. ARK Invest: Bitcoin ETF Battle Details Exposed by Top Expert
Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Momentum to Begin at These Crucial Levels, Says Top Analyst
Solana (SOL) Stakers to Get Exciting Rewards From Major Crypto Exchange
Show all