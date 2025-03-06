Advertisement
    BlackRock CEO Recommends Buying Big Dip If It Comes; Bitcoin No Longer Overpriced, Says Fidelity Exec; XRP Held Hostage by Two Levels: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 14:59
    Stay updated on all of the industry's top events with U.Today's crypto news digest!
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

    BlackRock CEO: Buy big dip if it comes

    On Tuesday, March 4, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink took part in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference 2025. During his conversation with CEO of RBC Dave MacKay, Fink recommended that investors buy a "big dip" if there is one this year. "For long term investors, if there’s a big dip, good, good time to buy," said the BlackRock CEO. Fink anticipates a turbulent year for the markets due to the tensions related to tariffs. Still, he keeps an optimistic outlook in the long term, predicting "a big economic boom" fueled by cutting-edge technologies like AI. Fink believes that the U.S. stock market will be pushed higher by the country's tech advantage over the next several years. 

    Fidelity: Bitcoin no longer overpriced

    In a recent X post, Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, shared his opinion on Bitcoin's recent correction. Timmer claimed that following the latest drop in the asset's price, it no longer appears to be overpriced. "When the price action gets noisy and volatile, it’s always good to return to the fundamentals of valuation," he wrote in his post. To determine the fair value of Bitcoin, Timmer used two approaches: the internet S-curve and the wallet power curve. Based on the results, Bitcoin appears to be "right in the middle" of the path, meaning that the asset is currently neither overpriced nor underpriced. As for BTC's recent price correction, Timmer attributed it to "tourists" who jumped on the Bitcoin train in late 2024, judging by changes in open interest and ETP flows. At press time, BTC is trading at $91,547, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    XRP stuck? Two levels hold asset hostage

    Looking at XRP's price chart, it seems that the asset is somewhat caught in a tight range between the 50 and 100-day moving averages. The 50 EMA resistance is at $2.71, while XRP is trading around $2.50. If XRP manages to break above this level, it could trigger a move toward $3.00 and higher. The 100 EMA serves as key support and stands around $2.30. If XRP fails to hold this level, it might lead to an increase in selling pressure and push the price down to $2.00, or even $1.82. A daily close above $2.71 could attract more buyers and pave the way for a long-term upward trend. However, if XRP breaks below $2.30 after losing the 100 EMA, bearish momentum might take over and cause a deeper correction. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.59, up 4.72% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #BlackRock #Larry Fink #Fidelity #Bitcoin #XRP

