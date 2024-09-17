    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Scores First Inflow in 3 Weeks: Details

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF back into inflow mode
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 12:49
    BlackRock (IBIT) spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) scored its first inflow after three weeks of no positive flows. Dubbed the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the cumulative inflow of $15.8 million also proved sufficient to pull the ETF market into the green.

    BlackRock tops competitors in net inflows

    Available data from Farside Investors reveals that BlackRock’s IBIT led the net inflow pack with its $15.8 million. Only three other asset managers were able to register positive inflows as well. They include Fidelity (FBTC) with $5.1 million, Franklin Templeton (EZBC), VanEck (HODL) and Grayscale (BTC) with net inflows of $5 million, $4.9 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

    Before Monday’s net inflow for BlackRock, it had 11 days of zero flows and two days of net outflows. This has been the longest spell for the world’s largest asset manager. Despite these seeming setbacks for IBIT, its dominance remains in the spot Bitcoin ETF space.

    From January until now, BlackRock has generated a cumulative $20.9 billion in net inflows. This sets it over $11 billion above the closest asset manager, Fidelity. Fidelity’s FBTC comes in second with $9.6 billion.

    Other asset managers in the spot Bitcoin ETF space on Sept. 16 registered zero flows except for Grayscale (GBTC). It saw $20.8 million in outflows. Notably, Grayscale has the highest fee of 1.5%, a factor experts attribute its constant sell-off.

    Market sentiment and Bitcoin price resistance

    Despite Grayscale’s massive outflow, the Bitcoin ETF market closed green with $12.8 million in net inflows. This is largely due to BlackRock’s inflows, which even out the difference. As reported by U.Today, the top manager’s IBIT has set a milestone record in inflows.

    At the time of writing, the world’s premier digital currency, Bitcoin, traded for $59,086, up by 0.68% in the last 24 hours. BTC has witnessed significant positive market sentiment recently, but it has not been sufficient to push it past the $60,000 level.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

