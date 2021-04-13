BitTorrent File System Now Added to Gateway Storage SDK by ColdStack: Details

Tron's BitTorrent (BTT) shares the announcement of its collaboration with Coldstack to upgrade developers' experience for blockchain engineers

BitTorrent File System (BTFS) is the core data structure behind BitTorrent (BTT) network protocol. It ensures secure and cheap data transfers across BitTorrent (BTT) nodes.

BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has been integrated by Gateway Storage SDK

Coldastack, an Uber-style aggregator of decentralized file storage, shared the details of a crucial addition to its software development kit. Now its developers can utilize the tools of BitTorrent File System (BTFS).

Coldstack's native software development kit, Gateway Storage SDK, can be utilized by blockchain engineers separately from Coldstack mechanisms themselves.

Besides BTFS, Gateway Storage SDK supports all leading decentralized file storage on the modern blockchain scene, including Storj (STORJ), Filecoin (FIL), Lambda (LAMB) and SIA (SC).

According to a joint official announcement by the two teams, many more decentralized file storage units will be integrated into Coldstack's mechanisms soon.

New opportunities for DeFi developers

From the technical point of view, with the new integration, blockchain-focused developers will be able to use the unified S3 protocol for storing and accessing their data on BTFS.

This collaboration will bring new developers to the Tron&BitTorrent development stack as well as to the Coldstack decentralized file storage ecosystem.

As covered by U.Today previously, recently BitTorrent Token soared 70 percent in 24 hours on the latest crucial BitTirrent File System release.