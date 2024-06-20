Advertisement
    Bitstamp Hints at Epic Dogwifhat (WIF) Listing on Robinhood US

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Robinhood US to list Solana's Dogwifhat (WIF) meme coin may be matter of time
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 14:18
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The popular meme cryptocurrency Dogwifhat (WIF) may soon be listed on the large U.S. centralized trading platform Robinhood. This was hinted at by Bitstamp in a post on social network X. 

    Thus, the European exchange, which will soon be under Robinhood's umbrella following the latter's acquisition announcement earlier this month, responded to questions about WIF's price and availability on Robinhood US, suggesting that the current price of $2.06 is just the beginning, with an imminent listing hinted at.

    Robinhood's move to buy Bitstamp, a big player on the European crypto exchange scene with over 50 licenses worldwide, puts it in a great position to expand its offerings, including Dogwifhat.

    No Coinbase, No problem

    For Dogwifhat, a potential listing on Robinhood US would be a big deal, along with its inclusion on Binance earlier this year. Despite its incredible growth since November 2023, when it first started as a fun tribute to an iconic dog in a hat, WIF still has not secured listings on major U.S. platforms outside of Kraken. 

    Many were expecting it to debut on Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, but that has not happened yet.

    WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Since it first started, Dogwifhat has gone from nothing to a valuation of $4.88 per token, with a market capitalization of $13 billion and a trading volume of $365 million. These numbers show how popular it is becoming, even though it started out as a meme.

    With Robinhood's planned acquisition of Bitstamp and rumors of WIF being listed, industry watchers are bracing themselves for further developments that could shape Dogwifhat's future on the crypto market.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

