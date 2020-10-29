bitFlyer US Regulated Exchanges Reduces Commissions: New Fee Structure Released

bitFlyer Lightning, a Bitcoin (BTC) trading platform by recognized U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer, has updated its transactional fees structure. Now its rates are among the most attractive for American investors.

bitFlyer USA reduces trading fees to trivial values

According to a press release shared with U.Today, bitFlyer USA has unveiled its new fee structure. Traders with up to $50,000 in trading volume are now charged with a 0.1% fee for both maker and taker. This reduction does not represent a timely limited promotion and will be effective from Nov. 3, at 8:00 a.m. PST.

However, the more trading volume that is processed by a client of bitFlyer USA, the lower fee rates he/she is charged with. The most sophisticated traders with 30-day aggregated trading volume over $500,000,000 will pay only 0.03% in fees.

Mr. Joel Edgerton, COO and U.S. head of bitFlyer, highly evaluates the role of the new fee structure in his company's services' adoption:

At bitFlyer USA, we always look to add more value to our customers, and the simplest way to do that is to lower fees. We do not have any complicated requirements, allowing customers to simply focus on their trading strategies.

All bitFlyer customers will be informed about the new fees policy before new rules are implemented.

One-size-fits-all solution for U.S. crypto traders

bitFlyer USA is the American arm of bitFlyer Holdings, Inc., a leading Japanese blockchain and cryptocurrencies company.

As it is focused on delivering Bitcoin (BTC) exchange services to clients in the U.S., bitFlyer USA meets all requirements of American legislation. Namely, it is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Developed by Wall Street veterans, it ensures a high level of trading experience for both sophisticated clients (including institutional investors in Bitcoin) and retail users.