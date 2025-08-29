Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Zero Fuel: No Movements Incoming?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As its daily trading volume declines, Shiba Inu has once again entered perilous territory, with the token having little-to-no support for sustained price action. SHIB is still trapped in a narrowing symmetrical triangle formation at its current price of around $0.0000122, but the lack of trading activity is prompting worries that the asset may soon experience a significant breakdown. Volatility frequently precedes low volume, and in the case of SHIB, it is strongly trending downward.

Shiba Inu volumes plummet

Due to stagnating liquidity and sellers gradually gaining the upper hand, investors seem hesitant to commit. Historically, when SHIB’s volume has fallen to similar levels, the token followed with heavy price dumps as weak hands exited and marketmakers pushed the price lower.

From a technical standpoint, SHIB has not been able to recover its 100-day and 50-day EMAs, which are still showing resistance. As a further indication that the long-term trend is still bearish, the 200-day EMA at $0.000014 looms as an even stronger ceiling.

Erasing what was gained

The lower border of the triangle is now being tested more frequently because every recovery attempt has been swiftly rejected. Weeks of consolidation could be erased if this level breaks and SHIB drops toward $0.0000110-0.0000100. With no indications of bullish divergence to point to a reversal, the RSI near 44 indicates bearish momentum.

In addition to having little liquidity, SHIB is essentially in no man’s land, where a significant sell-off could lead to a series of liquidations. For the time being, the success of the token hinges on whether or not buyers can act decisively. But SHIB is left operating on empty in the absence of a spike in volume, which is a surefire way to fail in a market that is already precarious.

Given Shiba Inu’s growing susceptibility to deviating from its triangle pattern, investors should prepare for the prospect of a solid dump in the near future. In other words, SHIB is at zero fuel, and the likelihood of a big decline is increasing daily unless new catalysts appear.