Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Zero Fuel: No Movements Incoming?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 13:56
    Market not responding well to SHIB's movements
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Zero Fuel: No Movements Incoming?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As its daily trading volume declines, Shiba Inu has once again entered perilous territory, with the token having little-to-no support for sustained price action. SHIB is still trapped in a narrowing symmetrical triangle formation at its current price of around $0.0000122, but the lack of trading activity is prompting worries that the asset may soon experience a significant breakdown. Volatility frequently precedes low volume, and in the case of SHIB, it is strongly trending downward.

    Shiba Inu volumes plummet

    Due to stagnating liquidity and sellers gradually gaining the upper hand, investors seem hesitant to commit. Historically, when SHIB’s volume has fallen to similar levels, the token followed with heavy price dumps as weak hands exited and marketmakers pushed the price lower.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a technical standpoint, SHIB has not been able to recover its 100-day and 50-day EMAs, which are still showing resistance. As a further indication that the long-term trend is still bearish, the 200-day EMA at $0.000014 looms as an even stronger ceiling.

    HOT Stories
    Was Satoshi Nakamoto Really Hal Finney? Old Photo Reignites Bitcoin's Biggest Mystery
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    Raoul Pal: XRP Undergoing 'Full Porting' Process
    Shiba Inu Forms First 2025 Golden Cross, Peter Brandt Names Key Level for Bitcoin, Dogecoin Whale Empties Binance — Crypto News Digest

    Erasing what was gained

    The lower border of the triangle is now being tested more frequently because every recovery attempt has been swiftly rejected. Weeks of consolidation could be erased if this level breaks and SHIB drops toward $0.0000110-0.0000100. With no indications of bullish divergence to point to a reversal, the RSI near 44 indicates bearish momentum.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 14:28
    Shiba Inu No Longer at Risk of Adding Zero, Bullish RSI Data Shows
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    In addition to having little liquidity, SHIB is essentially in no man’s land, where a significant sell-off could lead to a series of liquidations. For the time being, the success of the token hinges on whether or not buyers can act decisively. But SHIB is left operating on empty in the absence of a spike in volume, which is a surefire way to fail in a market that is already precarious.

    Given Shiba Inu’s growing susceptibility to deviating from its triangle pattern, investors should prepare for the prospect of a solid dump in the near future. In other words, SHIB is at zero fuel, and the likelihood of a big decline is increasing daily unless new catalysts appear.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 13:01
    Where Will XRP Fall? New Price Prediction Gives Possible Scenario
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 12:36
    Tom Lee Destroys Ethereum Speed Myth, Wall Street Wants 100% Uptime
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 13:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Zero Fuel: No Movements Incoming?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 13:01
    Where Will XRP Fall? New Price Prediction Gives Possible Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 12:36
    Tom Lee Destroys Ethereum Speed Myth, Wall Street Wants 100% Uptime
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all