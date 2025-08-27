Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In

Advertisement

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, has clarified his earlier statement about demand for XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Balchunas claims that Bloomberg analysts never argued that there was no demand for XRP.

That said, the further away you get from Bitcoin, the fewer assets there will be, the analyst explained.

Hence, compared to Bitcoin ETFs, XRP ETFs will indeed see relatively little demand.

Advertisement

Underestimated demand?

The debate surrounding the potential level of demand for yet-to-be-approved XRP ETFs comes after Chicago-based trading giant CME Group revealed that regulated XRP futures managed to cross $1 billion in open interest (OI) in less than four months, breaking the record for the fastest-ever contract to do so.

Moreover, futures-based XRP ETFs have already surpassed $800 million in virtually no time.

Hence, NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci claims that the level of demand for XRP ETFs is being underestimated.

Current approval odds

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analysts previously stated that XRP ETFs had extremely high odds of being approved in 2025.

Polymarket bettors also see an 82% chance of being greenlit this year.