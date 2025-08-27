Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What's Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 27/08/2025 - 16:33
    Massive ETH deposit suggests whales might be dumping
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What's Happening?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With the broad cryptocurrency market showing signs of a brief rebound, whales appear to be exiting the market regardless. 

    Advertisement

    On August 27, on-chain monitoring company Whale Alert reported a massive Ethereum deposit in a mysterious move that appears to be an attempt to sell.

    The major ETH transfer, which happened in a matter of minutes, saw a total of 33,622 ETH flow into the U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Although the transfers were made in two separate transactions, the total ETH moved in both transactions was worth over $213 million, per data provided by the source.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Rockets 1,530% in Liquidation Imbalance in Crypto Bloodbath
    Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?
    Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross Help? Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Move in Q4? Solana's (SOL) Surprising Price Boost?

    Following the nature of both transfers, they have been perceived as a major sell attempt from Ethereum whales, as large crypto deposits to crypto trading platforms are pointers to massive selling sprees from high-profile investors or institutions.

    Advertisement

    Massive ETH dump from whales

    It is not uncommon for transfers like this to be executed during moments of high volatility and broad market dips where investors look to secure their capital and avoid major losses. However, these massive Ethereum transfers were spotted when the market was experiencing a sharp rebound in the prices of cryptocurrencies, including leading altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana.

    As such, it appears that long-persisting market correction has seen investors' confidence go weak, and whales are taking decisive efforts to dump their holdings. Hence, large investors are increasingly spotted selling off their stash in preparation for the supposed bear phase.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/26/2025 - 20:22
    Uptober? Ethereum Savior Tom Lee Sees Crypto Outperforming in Q4
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    After multiple days of trading sideways, the market has seen a brief resurgence in the price of Ethereum, flipping from a low of $4,501 to a high of $4,656 within the same day.

    While the large ETH deposits to Coinbase in the last hour may not have affected the price performance of the asset during the period, commentators suggest that the move might be mere strategic portfolio redistribution from institutions.

    With bearish concerns increasingly lingering within the crypto ecosystem in the past days, investors are worried that bears might be taking over the market, leading to deeper plunges in the prices of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are renowned for their dominance in the crypto market.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Nonetheless, Ethereum has remained stable on the upside since the time of the transfers, according to data showcased by CoinMarketCap. With Ethereum trading steadily at around $4,642.01, it has surged by nearly 3% in the last 24 hours.

    #Ethereum #Coinbase #Ethereum Price Prediction #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 15:51
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Might Reclaim $0.50 in September, Here's Reason
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 15:46
    Up, Down, Then Up Again? All Major Cardano (ADA) Price Scenarios Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Blockchair launches “dApp Gallery” to enrich blockchain data experience
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Draws 10,000+ to World’s Largest Crypto Festival — 2026 Set to Be Even Bigger
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 16:33
    Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 15:51
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Might Reclaim $0.50 in September, Here's Reason
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 27, 2025 - 15:46
    Up, Down, Then Up Again? All Major Cardano (ADA) Price Scenarios Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all