    XRP Is 'Scam You Can Gamble On', Jeremie Davinci Claims

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 11:46
    Bitcoin advocate Davinci claims that XRP is a scam for gamblers
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    An early Bitcoin adopter, crypto millionaire, and YouTuber, Jeremie Davinci, has published a tweet in which he praises BTC and trashes the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency.

    Davinci has addressed those people who hold Bitcoin and XRP.

    XRP is a scam, Davinci states

    Commenting on an excerpt of a video interview, where the host admits that she holds $1,300,000 in XRP, expecting it to give her a lifetime fortune when the price goes to $10 (at the time of the interview, it was trading around $2).

    Davinci stated that many people who hold Bitcoin and XRP do not fully realize what these cryptocurrencies are. While praising BTC as “the best wealth storage,” Davinci trashed XRP as “a scam you can gamble on.”

    Currently, XRP is labeled as a centralized scam by many Bitcoin maximalists, including Max Keiser, and in the past, there were articles doing likewise as they criticized Ripple for dumping XRP on the market, for manipulating the price, and basically imposing centralized governance on it.

    Besides, XRP was under regulatory fire for around five years as the SEC initiated a legal case against it until the new SEC chairman under the new US president, Donald Trump, opted to end it, leaving Ripple alone and thus helping to restore XRP’s reputation in the market.

    XRP runs on the XRP ledger and its total supply of 50 billion coins was premined. This circumstance is often made as the main selling point of XRP against Bitcoin mining, which often consumes mammoth amounts of energy due to the Proof-of-Work consensus protocol.

