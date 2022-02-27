BitConnect Founder Charged with Defrauding Investors

The DOJ has zeroed in on the founder of the infamous BitConnect Ponzi scheme. He’s now facing up to 70 years behind bars

Satish Kumbhani, the founder of the Ponzi scheme BitConnect, has been charged with orchestrating a $2.4 billion, according to a press release published by the U.S. Department of Justice.



According to prosecutors, BitConnect’s lending program, which was supposed to use proprietary technologies for generating guaranteed returns, was shut down after operating for about one year.



Kumbhani relied on a group of promoters in order to give the cryptocurrency a veneer of legitimacy and artificially prop up its value.



