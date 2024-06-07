Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Big Breakout Coming Soon? Satoshi's Ally Predicts When

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin's price holding above $70,000 triggers scrutiny from Adam Back, closely linked to Satoshi Nakamoto
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 12:58
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin's price has been pretty steady at around $70,000 for a while now, since mid-May. Despite this, the cryptocurrency's price has shown minimal movement, fluctuating within a narrow 6% range. This period of low volatility has frustrated market participants, particularly as Bitcoin's all-time high of $74,000 remains tantalizingly close yet seemingly out of reach.

    The lack of movement in the price has seriously annoyed traders and investors, and there has been a lot of talk about price manipulation. Adam Back, who is a contemporary of Bitcoin's mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto, addressed these concerns in a recent discussion. 

    Back suggested that the current price suppression could be down to certain sellers who urgently need cash and are offloading their Bitcoin holdings. He said that these sellers, who might not be willing or able to wait for higher prices, have a limited amount of BTC to sell. Once they have sold all their holdings, the market might start to move up again, says the developer. 

    These comments match what a lot of people in the cryptocurrency community are feeling. Many think that things like institutional investors and trading platforms like ETFs and Coinbase might be influencing the market. The idea is that these entities, possibly in collaboration with official agencies, are trying to keep prices stable or suppressed for their own strategic advantage.

    When breakout?

    However, Back’s perspective offers a glimmer of hope in the current market conditions. The idea that current sellers' influence is temporary suggests that once their selling capacity is depleted, Bitcoin could resume its upward trajectory.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    This view lines up with how the price has moved historical, as there have often been periods of consolidation before big price surges.

    Summing up, while the current trading range and low volatility are testing the patience of market participants, Bitcoin's price could break free from its current stagnation, potentially reaching new highs once the immediate liquidity needs of these sellers are met.

