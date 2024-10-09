Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $135,000: Peter Brandt Unveils Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin to $135,000 countdown: Legendary trader Peter Brandt reveals his timeline
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 14:23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Brandt, a seasoned veteran of the financial market with vast experience dating back to the 1970s, has published a new outlook on the price chart of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC). In his latest analysis, Brandt highlights the post-halving behavior of the coin as a key factor.

    He notes that great gains typically follow halving cycles, and that the period since March 2024, when the latest all-time high was set, appears to be a brief pause in the ongoing upward trend for BTC. This said, his price target is $135,000 for August or September 2025.

    As you can see, the expert does not only rule out the possibility that Bitcoin will reach six figures at once but also that it will increase by 35% over it in the next 365 days. However, Brandt also gives an invalidation point at $48,000 which, if reached, will place these possibilities at zero.

    Bitcoin (BTC): Price outlook

    Currently, the price of the major cryptocurrency stands at $61,800 per BTC. After failing to break above the crucial dynamic price resistance at around $65,000 in late September, it then found support at around the $60,000s. 

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Now, the price of Bitcoin is in a kind of limbo as traders are stuck in a narrow range with no concrete direction. Some may refer to this phase of the market as a "chop."

    Looking ahead, the upcoming release of important macroeconomic data regarding the U.S. economy may be the catalyst needed to revive Bitcoin's price movement. In particular, traders are anticipating the release of the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) notes over the next two days.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

