Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin has staged a sudden comeback, with millions of dollars worth of shorts being liquidated
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 19:25
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has staged a sudden comeback by reclaiming the pivotal $67,000 level. 

    Advertisement

    The crypto king reached an intraday high of $67,260 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today. It has added more than $2,000 since reaching the intraday low of $65,066. 

    More than $31 million worth of short positions have been liquidated over the past four hours, according to CoinGlass data

    The V-shaped recovery was largely due to the strength of the US stock market. The S&P 500 index is up by more than 1%. Earlier today, Nvidia (NVDA) hit a new record high while securing a bullish price call from Susquehanna Financial Group. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed
    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed
    SEC's Crypto Enforcer Quits. What's His Next Move?
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared by SHIB Team With Community

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 08:50
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Last week, Bitcoin investment products saw a whopping $621 million worth of outflows, according to a recent report by CoinShares. The poor performance of these products became a major bearish catalyst this Monday. Moreover, slightly hawkish comments that were recently made by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked some investors who were expecting a more dovish tone.  

    At the same time, Bitcoin has seen its share of bullish adoption news. Last week, it came to light that telecommunication giant Deutsche Telekom would start mining the largest cryptocurrency. 

    For now, the largest cryptocurrency is likely to remain range-bound due to uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting plans. 

    Related
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 13:42
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Call Amid Market Lull: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Despite recent ups and downs, Bitcoin's 30-day realized volatility is now nearing historic lows, according to Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is now outperforming Ethereum on a year-to-date basis. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Advertisement
    related image SEC's Crypto Enforcer Quits. What's His Next Move?
    Jun 17, 2024 - 19:47
    SEC's Crypto Enforcer Quits. What's His Next Move?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Gains Support From British Red Cross, Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Says, Bitcoin Whales Go Insane: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 17, 2024 - 19:47
    Shiba Inu Gains Support From British Red Cross, Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Says, Bitcoin Whales Go Insane: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Bitcoin and MicroStrategy on Brink of Collapse? Peter Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Jun 17, 2024 - 19:47
    Bitcoin and MicroStrategy on Brink of Collapse? Peter Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Earn More Than in a Bank With Special Programs From TFS Token
    Exciting Changes to the European Gaming Congress 2024: More Value for Operators & Affiliates
    ARIA Introduces New Platform to Revolutionise Crypto Investments with Comprehensive Data and AI-Driven Tools
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed
    SEC's Crypto Enforcer Quits. What's His Next Move?
    Shiba Inu Gains Support From British Red Cross, Ethereum ETFs May Be Approved by July 2, Top Expert Says, Bitcoin Whales Go Insane: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD