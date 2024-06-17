Bitcoin Suddenly Reclaims $67K as Shorts Get Crushed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has staged a sudden comeback by reclaiming the pivotal $67,000 level.

The crypto king reached an intraday high of $67,260 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today. It has added more than $2,000 since reaching the intraday low of $65,066.

More than $31 million worth of short positions have been liquidated over the past four hours, according to CoinGlass data .



The V-shaped recovery was largely due to the strength of the US stock market. The S&P 500 index is up by more than 1%. Earlier today, Nvidia (NVDA) hit a new record high while securing a bullish price call from Susquehanna Financial Group.

Last week, Bitcoin investment products saw a whopping $621 million worth of outflows, according to a recent report by CoinShares. The poor performance of these products became a major bearish catalyst this Monday. Moreover, slightly hawkish comments that were recently made by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked some investors who were expecting a more dovish tone.

At the same time, Bitcoin has seen its share of bullish adoption news. Last week, it came to light that telecommunication giant Deutsche Telekom would start mining the largest cryptocurrency.

For now, the largest cryptocurrency is likely to remain range-bound due to uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting plans.

Despite recent ups and downs, Bitcoin's 30-day realized volatility is now nearing historic lows, according to Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital.

bitcoin 30d realize volatility nearing historic lows pic.twitter.com/X28cQZRcvo — Alex Thorn (@intangiblecoins) June 17, 2024