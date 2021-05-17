Bitcoin Spikes 6 Percent in Minutes as Elon Musk Confirms That Tesla Still Holds It

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has brought more clarity to the table about Tesla's Bitcoin holdings

In his latest tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the e-car manufacturer hasn't sold any Bitcoin as of today.

As reported by U.Today, Musk posted an ambiguous one-word reply on Sunday that many believed could indicate that Tesla had cashed out its holdings (or intended to do so).



The billionaire has soured on Bitcoin after a bitter spat with the community, recently criticizing it as centralized and predicting that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin could win against it.

Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin for vehicle purchases last week but claimed that it would keep the top cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

Bitcoin has instantly trimmed some of its recent losses, spiking over 6 percent in mere minutes on Musk's tweet. The flagship coin is currently trading above $45,000.

Image by tradingview.com

Earlier today, the cryptocurrency plunged to its lowest level since Feb. 8.