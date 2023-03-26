Bitcoin Soars. Robin Brooks Reveals the Real Reason

Sun, 03/26/2023 - 10:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid an ongoing banking crisis, Bitcoin has surged past $28,000, driven largely by investors and traders hoping for a pause or reversal in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes
Bitcoin Soars. Robin Brooks Reveals the Real Reason
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the midst of an ongoing banking crisis, Bitcoin has experienced a surge. The bellwether cryptocurrency recently surpassed the $28,000 mark, with the price increase being mostly fueled by investors and traders who hope the Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes or even cut rates. Currently, the largest cryptocurrency is trading at $27,713 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Economist Robin Brooks took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Bitcoin surge. He dismissed the idea that the cryptocurrency's rise is due to any inherent qualities, stating that Bitcoin is rising because the Fed has become more dovish, which lifts all high beta assets.

The IFF economist emphasized that there's nothing unique in how Bitcoin trades and called it just another bubble asset that fluctuates with the Fed's decisions.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Strong Uptrend, Here's What It Might Bring
In earlier comments, Brooks had discussed the volatile nature of Bitcoin, characterizing it as a bubble asset that collapses when the Federal Reserve gets serious about hiking interest rates.

He pointed out Bitcoin's lack of store value function, diversification benefits, and yield, casting doubt on the cryptocurrency's future prospects.

Responding to criticism about his views, Brooks reiterated his position in a later tweet. He explained that the recent rise in Bitcoin's value is due to market expectations of a more dovish Fed stance, maintaining that Bitcoin remains just another bubble asset, subject to the whims of the Federal Reserve's policies.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 834 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Week, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Up 127%
03/26/2023 - 10:04
834 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Week, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Up 127%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Strong Uptrend, Here's What It Might Bring
03/26/2023 - 09:45
Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Strong Uptrend, Here's What It Might Bring
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Coinbase CEO Says Morale Soared After SEC Wells Notice
03/26/2023 - 09:11
Coinbase CEO Says Morale Soared After SEC Wells Notice
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Bitcoin Soars. Robin Brooks Reveals the Real Reason
Bitcoin Soars. Robin Brooks Reveals the Real Reason
834 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Week, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Up 127%
834 Million SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Week, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Up 127%
Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Strong Uptrend, Here's What It Might Bring
Cardano (ADA) Finally Enters Strong Uptrend, Here's What It Might Bring
Coinbase CEO Says Morale Soared After SEC Wells Notice
Coinbase CEO Says Morale Soared After SEC Wells Notice
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Paints Certain Pattern, Here It Is
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Paints Certain Pattern, Here It Is
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
XRP Price Analysis for March 25
XRP Price Analysis for March 25
Elite NFT CryptoPunk Accidentally Destroyed by Owner
Elite NFT CryptoPunk Accidentally Destroyed by Owner
Cardano Hydra Solution Prepares for Mainnet Beta Release: Details
Cardano Hydra Solution Prepares for Mainnet Beta Release: Details
Show all