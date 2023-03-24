Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit $1 Million, BitBoy Says, Here's When

Notorious crypto YouTuber BitBoy says that Bitcoin may hit $1 million, but certainly not within 90 days, as suggested recently

In a recently published tweet, famous crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong, also known by the BitBoy pseudonym, shared his take on the Bitcoin price bet voiced by the former Coinbase CTO and crypto angel investor Balaji Srinivasan. The latter expects BTC to hit a whopping $1 million within 90 days, and he bet another million USD on it.

BitBoy has sort of agreed with Srinivasan, but not quite.

Bitcoin may hit $1 million, here's when: BitBoy

Armstrong tweeted that he does believe that the flagship digital currency may reach the $1 million level within 90 days. In fact, he does not think it may happen even within a much longer period of time. The crypto blogger assumed that such a mind-blowing price surge may take place no earlier than 2032 — nine years from now.

I do not believe #Bitcoin will hit $1M for quite a long time. Maybe 2032. — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) March 23, 2023

Several major figures in the crypto space and the financial industry have disagreed with the above-mentioned forecast of Bitcoin hitting $1 million in three months. Prominent scholar and risk manager Nassim Taleb has criticized this bet. Savvy commodity trader Peter Brandt has called this bet none other but "stupid."

Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell believes that in terms of USD, Bitcoin is "going to infinity," therefore his prediction of about $1 million may sound reasonable. However, he also stated that if this happens, it is likely to occur over the next 10 years.

In December, BitBoy shared his view on the level BTC may take during its next cycle. He shared his "knee-jerk reaction" and said it would be around $120,000.

Kevin O'Leary blocks BitBoy once again

In another tweet, BitBoy took a jab at Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful), a Shark Tank cohost, investor and Bitcoin proponent, known for making a big investment in the now-insolvent FTX exchange before it crashed. He was also appointed as the platform's strategic advisor in 2021. After the collapse, O'Leary started making public statements protecting its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, suggesting that he should be given a chance.

Ok this is pretty good. After unblocking me to poke me over a lawsuit claiming I took money from FTX,Kevin O’Leary, who did take money from FTX,blocked me again after making sure I saw it



How scary am I in your nightmares about me Kev? You gotta a whole lotta bitboy on the brain pic.twitter.com/mI9Q3VqhsS — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) March 23, 2023

Armstrong tweeted that O'Leary first blocked him, then quickly unblocked him to poke him over the recently filed lawsuit against BitBoy regarding FTX. After that, Mr. Wonderful blocked him once again. "You gotta a whole lotta bitboy on the brain," Armstrong tweeted.

BitBoy, along with other influencers, was sued by the SEC recently for promoting FTX and shelling unregistered securities of this exchange to their viewers.