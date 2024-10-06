Advertisement
    Bitcoin Rockets 354% in 24 Hours in Epic Liquidation Imbalance

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin bulls faced epic pullback as long positions worth over $3.76 million were liquidated in last 24 hours
    Sun, 6/10/2024 - 14:52
    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a large disparity in liquidations between long and short positions in the perpetual futures market. According to CoinGlass, total liquidations in derivatives on the major cryptocurrency during this period exceeded $4.82 million.

    Of particular note is the uneven distribution of these liquidations, with 78% — or $3.76 million — coming from long positions. The collapse appears to be due to bullish investors trying to capitalize on a potential price spike.

    Just yesterday, Bitcoin showed promising price action, briefly surpassing $62,000 per BTC, fueling optimism about a possible march to a new all-time high.

    However, the market quickly changed direction. Instead of an immediate breakout, the cryptocurrency encountered a series of red candlesticks. While this did not result in a significant price drop, it did result in a notable cascade of long liquidations.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

    As bulls and bears played a tug-of-war over Bitcoin, the price of the major cryptocurrency was mostly stuck in one place around the aforementioned $62,000 mark.

    After finding a bottom at $60,700, BTC's performance has left traders somewhat in limbo as they eye $53,000 and $66,000 as two main options for the near future, and as we may see, the bulls are leading the charge as they have managed to take the tug to their side by over 3% so far.

    Is another attempt at a new all-time high in play? Based on the recent price action, yes is the more likely answer. However, it is still a long way to go as bulls would first have to defend the weekly close above $60,700, get to $66,000 per BTC and then perhaps hold there for another week.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

