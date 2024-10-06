Bitcoin Rockets 354% in 24 Hours in Epic Liquidation Imbalance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a large disparity in liquidations between long and short positions in the perpetual futures market. According to CoinGlass, total liquidations in derivatives on the major cryptocurrency during this period exceeded $4.82 million.

Of particular note is the uneven distribution of these liquidations, with 78% — or $3.76 million — coming from long positions. The collapse appears to be due to bullish investors trying to capitalize on a potential price spike.

Just yesterday, Bitcoin showed promising price action, briefly surpassing $62,000 per BTC, fueling optimism about a possible march to a new all-time high.

However, the market quickly changed direction. Instead of an immediate breakout, the cryptocurrency encountered a series of red candlesticks. While this did not result in a significant price drop, it did result in a notable cascade of long liquidations.

Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

As bulls and bears played a tug-of-war over Bitcoin, the price of the major cryptocurrency was mostly stuck in one place around the aforementioned $62,000 mark.

After finding a bottom at $60,700, BTC's performance has left traders somewhat in limbo as they eye $53,000 and $66,000 as two main options for the near future, and as we may see, the bulls are leading the charge as they have managed to take the tug to their side by over 3% so far.

Is another attempt at a new all-time high in play? Based on the recent price action, yes is the more likely answer. However, it is still a long way to go as bulls would first have to defend the weekly close above $60,700, get to $66,000 per BTC and then perhaps hold there for another week.