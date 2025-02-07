Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 6:44
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Kentucky has now become the 16th U.S. state to introduce its own local Bitcoin reserve bill. 

    Advertisement

    The bill would allow investing up to 10% of state funds in digital assets whose market cap exceeds $750 billion. 

    While the reserve would not be restricted to Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency is the only digital asset that fits the aforementioned requirement. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    Again: Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for $100,000, Cardano (ADA) Might Regain 50% in This Bounce, Solana (SOL) Reaches Reset Point
    Ripple CEO Celebrates His Birthday After Key Victories

    Missouri and Iowa introduced similar bills on Thursday. 

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Utah’s Bitcoin reserve law (HB230) recently passed the House and moved to the Senate. It is currently leading the race. 

    Notably, this is the first strategic Bitcoin reserve bill (SBR) to pass a chamber vote (House or Senate).

    Not a single SBR bill has been enacted so far.

    However, it is worth noting that bills have already failed in North Dakota and Wyoming. WY HB201 did not manage to pass a committee vote, and ND HB1184 failed a vote in the House.

    Meanwhile, the odds of a national Bitcoin reserve bill being created in 2025 have dipped to 45% on Polymarket. 

    #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 5:47
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 7, 2025 - 0:01
    Again: Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for $100,000, Cardano (ADA) Might Regain 50% in This Bounce, Solana (SOL) Reaches Reset Point
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MBD Financials and Indigo Precious Metals Partner to Introduce Gold-Backed NFTs and Tokenized Gold to MBD Metropolis
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Government 2025 in Washington D.C.
    Headway NOVA Launches New Tokenized Property: Up to 16.7% of Annual Returns
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction
    Again: Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for $100,000, Cardano (ADA) Might Regain 50% in This Bounce, Solana (SOL) Reaches Reset Point
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD